MADRID, Mar 30 (.) – Sales in large supermarket chains registered a 12% increase in February, before the state of alarm that the temporary confinement of the population to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a report by the National Statistics Institute (INE), in the large chains – including Mercadona, DIA, Ahorramás and Lidl – retail sales grew by 12.0% year-on-year in February 2020, in a context of growing fear of the spread of the virus beyond China. In large stores – such as Carrefour and Alcampo – the increase was 7.3%.

Overall, and according to seasonally adjusted data, sales in retail stores in Spain grew 1.8% year-on-year in February, and chained 17 months higher. The data without adjustments showed an increase of 5.5% year-on-year in February, which is the highest rate since June and the seventeenth month on the rise.

Despite the fact that the March data on supermarket sales may show the effect of the hoarding of food and other basic products by consumers, the closure of most stores since the middle of said month will have a very negative effect on the statistics.

(Information from Tomás Cobos, edited by Michael Susin)