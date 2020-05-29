Share

Henry Cavill will repeat his role as Superman but will not do The Man of Steel 2, therefore he will intervene as a secondary of luxury just like the Hulk does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor Henry Cavill is in talks with Warner Bros. to reprise his role as Superman and we can surely see it in movies like Shazam! 2 or Black Adam, but not in The Man of Steel 2. Therefore, its shares in the new installments of DC Comics will be similar to those of Hulk at Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the latest reports, Superman will operate in a capacity similar to Marvel’s use of the Hulk, appearing in films for a supporting role or even smaller cameos. Henry Cavill’s future in DC Comics has yet to be fully decided. It seems that in Warner Bros. They are still figuring out where the character fits best in the upcoming movies.

Even if Mark Ruffalo He has never starred in his own Hulk solo movie, the actor has participated in many UCM installments. Since he has been important in four Avengers movies, he has had a small cameo in Iron Man 3 and also faced the God of Thunder in a gladiatorial fight in Thor: Ragnarok. If Henry Cavill assumes a similar role, Superman’s presence may be important at the DCEU in the future, without actually starring in his own movie.

He had a cameo in Shazam!

Superman is one of the protagonists of the Justice League. However, the character (not the actor) appeared in a brief cameo at the end of Shazam !. In theory it was going to be Henry Cavill who appeared at the children’s school, but they did not reach an agreement with the film studio. He also signed to do The Witcher and pretended that he would never return to the role of the DC Comics hero. But they recently confirmed that they would launch the Justice League Snyder Cut and that Henry Cavill will continue with the character.

