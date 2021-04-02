Superman Up in the sky | COMICS REVIEW | DC COMICS

The long-awaited miniseries from Tom King and Andy Kubert, Superman Up in Heaven is already in our hands. ECC Ediciones compiles it in a beautiful hardcover volume worthy example of the noblest human nature, even if exemplified by an alien from Krypton.

This comic talks about values. Those who are often pushed aside in modern society by corruption, selfishness, self-imposed blindness, or lack of concern for others. Kindness, empathy, responsibility, solidarity and respect are embraced in these lines and they seek to set an example at the same time. They take precedence over choosing the easy way out, over the absence of a culture of effort to achieve what we want. And what better way to capture them than in the hero who started the superhero genre, the champion of justice, Superman.

On each page of this journey we are going to understand the need to be generous, to give every last drop of sweat when the undertaking needs this end.

The characters who interact with Clark Kent end up giving in to his impulse, end up recognizing him as one of their own when they share the same concerns and education. He is not going to give up on his efforts, he is highly motivated and his selflessness and spirit of sacrifice admits of no doubt. There is only one path to travel, forward. Going back is not an option. Demoralizing in the face of adversity is not contemplated when it is needed.

Because everything starts from a premise that also raises an interesting question. Is it worth saving the life of a single person by putting that of thousands of them at stake? Superman has decided to accept a mission that at first seems almost impossible, to find Alice, a girl kidnapped by an alien. The task becomes arduous and he is placing different tests that he will overcome based on perseverance and strength beyond suffering or personal cost. He is not going to measure it, he knows it will be like this.

It is what heroes do, the real ones, not just those who wear a cape throughout vignettes and more vignettes, day-to-day heroes, those that you can cross on the street if you are lucky and are aware.

There are people who embrace these values ​​on a daily basis and reach out to the stranger in distress, without asking his name, without caring where he comes from or what he does, just because it is his vocation and it goes with the salary. People who in certain situations identify their own by the simple fact of seeing them run in the direction of danger.

Each episode that makes up this story is focused in a different way, from a boxing match against Mighto narrated assault by assault, passing through an episode where each page is a splash page while we experience the intensity of a race against Flash or the one in the one that a group of soldiers led by Sergeant Rock end up recognizing Clark Kent as one of their own. A true exercise in masterful precision on the way to finding the girl.

Something like this is not within the reach of any author, but the scriptwriter of these numbers is not just any one and to his credit he has works of highly recognized prestige. He is very capable of posing a story of Superman where he shows all the merits and the validity that they still have in a society that aspires to be healthy. Tom King has become great for many reasons, but this comic ends up enlarging his legend by inspiring readers to aspire to the greatness of generosity, because we don’t have to settle for less.

The art of Andy Kubert

To illustrate this we have another great star forged in the fires of a family unit, Andy Kubert. If I have to choose between Adam and Andy I will always stick with Andy, if only for his recognizable and expressive eyes when drawing them. His clean line combines perfectly with Superman, magnifying him to the brink of defeat, disfigured and bleeding profusely. A multitude of cameos pass through his work tools in this adventure, from Batman or Wonder Woman to villains like Darkseid, with Hal Jordan (Green Lantern), Hawkman, Aquaman or Adam Strange.

This volume is a lesson in life, improvement, mental strength, physical effort. In the end, everything has its well-deserved reward and if there is hard work behind it, the reward is savored with greater intensity. Tom King and Andy Kubert have done a tremendous job and now it’s time for them to receive their accolade. For the moment my applause goes ahead, long, calm and loaded with the greatest of thanks. This comic is very worthwhile.

SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY

Qualification: : Superman: Up in the Sky Nos. 1 to 6 USA

Author : Tom king

Publication date : 2021-03-30

Illustrator: Andy Kubert

ISBN: 978-84-18658-50-1

Number of pages : 176

Description : Superman takes flight in this exciting adventure !. Some aliens have abducted a girl named Alice, and Superman is determined to locate her somewhere in the sky. The Man of Steel will do the unspeakable during the quest and will accept numerous challenges. You will box against Mighto, avoid a space missile attack, and fight alongside Sergeant Rock in WWII. While you’re away, you’ll care about the people of Metropolis and also Lois Lane, the love of your life, and you can’t help but ask yourself a major philosophical dilemma: is it okay to save one person rather than focus on saving thousands? Superman: Up in the Sky, the work of screenwriter Tom King (Batman, Strange Adventures) and cartoonist Andy Kubert (The Dark Knight III: The Superior Race, Flashpoint), collects numbers 1 to 6 of the shocking original series.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

