“Supermán” López thinks about the Vuelta after his retirement from the Tour

07/16/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

The Colombian Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López (Movistar), commented after his retirement in the Tour de France that this edition had been the most difficult big race of his sports career.

“After the most difficult big of my sports career, the team sends me home to recover. The year is not over and I have other goals to face, such as the Tour of Spain. We must learn and leave this moment behind,” said the cyclist fishing, Boyacá, after failing to start on the nineteenth stage of the Tour.

Lopez, 27, is on the Olympic list as a reserve for the Colombian team, since the 5 starters are Rigoberto Uran, Sergio Higuita, Esteban Chaves, Nairo Quintana Y Daniel Martinez.

If I did not achieve the Olympic square, Lopez He will prepare the next commitments on the calendar, thinking about the start of the Tour of Spain, on August 14 in Burgos.

“You have to keep pedaling, better times will come,” he concluded. Lopez.