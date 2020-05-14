Arrowverse’s programs continue to grow and evolve with the next spin-off of ‘Supergirl’ to be released, more and more actors are being confirmed for this story, the most recent being that ‘Superman and Lois’ adds Lana Lang’s daughter.

The series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who will reprise their roles as Superman and Lois Lane., is ready to go and introduce a ton of new characters to the franchise.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and most famous journalist, facing all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

According to new confirmation, the star of ’13 Reasons Why ‘and’ Wander Darkly ‘, Inde Navarrette has been cast for a regular role in the series as Sarah Cushing in the upcoming series.

Sarah is the daughter of Kyle Cushing and Lana Lang, who will be played by Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui, respectively, and is described as a super cool, liberal girl with some demons in her past who befriends the Kent, Jonathan and Jordan boys, played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin, respectively.

The series also includes Wole Parks as the villain The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

“When Todd Helbing, our showrunner, was telling me the storyline for the pilot episode of ‘Superman & Lois,’ it gave me the creeps. It’s so good, and it’s something we’ve never seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great, “Tulloch said in an interview.

Now that it’s a fact that ‘Superman and Lois’ adds Lana Lang’s daughter, sure there will also be some romantic comedy involving the Kent boys.