It would be an incredible thing if we could see in the cinema a confrontation of Superman (Henry Cavill) vs Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), but for now we settle for this spectacular Fan Art.

Henry Cavill was the star that started the DCEU with The Man of Steel in 2013, then he appeared in two more movies, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and League of Justice (2017) and he was clearly supposed to appear in more installments, but now his future as the great DC Comics superhero is uncertain. As Warner Bros. begins to drift away from a shared universe format, solo movies like Shazam !, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, or Black Adam will be giving more prominence. Dwayne Johnson.

So while Henry Cavill’s time as Superman seems exhausted, Dwayne Johnson’s moment as Black Adam is coming. Since he will have his own movie and according to all reports he will also appear on Shazam! 2 as a great rival to Billy Batson and the rest of his family.

The Black Adam movie is slated to be released in December 2021, although filming was recently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, Dwayne Johnson is excited to get started, and fans are equally eager to see him take on the role.

But … What if Black Adam and Superman faced each other in the same movie? It doesn’t seem like we’ll ever check it out, but at least we can see a spectacular Fan Art created by the artist ultraraw26.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

Who would win the fight?

Really Superman vs Black Adam is a battle of the titans. Both are very powerful and can fly. While Black Adam throws rays with his hands, in true Shazam style, Superman has his rays that he throws through the eyes. Although it would be fairly even, Superman is stronger and would probably win the fight. So we are sorry for Dwayne Johnson but Henry Cavill could beat him up in the movies.