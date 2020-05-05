DC Comics character Superman is much more powerful than people think, as he often restrains himself from hitting villains.

Superman is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful superheroes ever created, and is easily the most powerful DC Comics character. His abilities may have grown and evolved since his introduction so long ago, but he is one of the most consistently powerful elements in between, if not all of the fiction. Furthermore, its true capabilities are highlighted by how it can affect entire planets and their atmospheres.

On the pages of Batman / Superman # 7 From 2014, Superman uses his brute force in a rather unique way, showing how powerful he is. This story begins with the two heroes already in the middle of a fist fight. The Dark Knight has been infected with nano-robots by Mongul, who has used special pollen to infect the Metropolis population. City dwellers, meanwhile, have become addicted to a video game that controls Batman, anticipating Superman’s next attack in a split second, giving Batman an advantage.

Played as a video game character and enhanced with a mechanical suit, Batman stands a chance of winning in a hit fight. The battle leads through Metropolis, dealing damage to buildings and vehicles alike, before they head to the upper atmosphere. There, the two heroes discover a ring of satellites that Mongul is using to disperse their pollen and control people. Superman turns on the satellites, trying to destroy them, before Mongul activates a force field that envelops the satellites and Earth’s atmosphere. Hoping to break through, the Man of Steel crashes into the atmosphere, lighting the burning clouds.

The planet is in serious trouble.

The combination of Mongul’s devices and Superman’s raw power is enough to damage even the atmosphere itself, and forces Superman to try a completely different tactic – allowing Batman to win his battle. According to the rules that Mongul himself established for this “game”, losing to Batman frees Batman from the control of nano-robots, and together they defeated Mongul and locked him in the Ghost Zone.

This is not the first time that Superman has used hitting as an unexpected means to an end, nor has it been the most difficult thing he has ever done. Since in the history of the DC Universe, the blows of the Man of Steel have sometimes even changed the course of reality itself (which … is a strange way to restart a universe). With that said, there are still plenty of opportunities to explore this great hero’s full range of abilities, as his continually evolves and changes.