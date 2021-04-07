Superman comic sells for more than 3 million dollars

One of the few copies of the comic in which Superman first appeared sold for $ 3.25 million, ComicConnect.com, an online auction company, reported Tuesday.

The price paid for Action Comics # 1 barely surpassed the previous comic book record: another issue of the same issue sold in 2014 for just over $ 3.2 million.

The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre,” said ComicConnect.com chief operating officer Vincent Zurzolo.

The comic tells readers the origin of Superman, how he came to Earth from another planet, and how he called himself Clark Kent.

The seller of this particular volume bought the comic in 2018 for just over $ 2 million.

Zurzolo said that even though hundreds of thousands of copies were originally published, it is estimated that there are currently only about 100, and in varying conditions.

He said that the newly sold copy is one of the ones in the best condition.

“There is no comic book that can be rated higher than Action Comics # 1,” he stressed.