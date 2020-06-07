Share

In a comic, Superman tears apart the fourth wall, realizing not only that he lives in fiction … but how strange reality is to the characters within it.

It is difficult for a character as stoic, determined and even rigid as Superman break the fourth wall and it would be even more difficult to cross it once you recognize the audience that breaks reality after your adventures. But if someone were able to do it, it is Grant Morrison, the acclaimed writer who first made Animal Man of DC Comics will look directly at the reader. The first of many stories and meta-textual events that I would later create. But he also came up with an amazing scene just for Superman.

Before fans worry about seeing the image of Superman changed forever or becomes the new one Deadpool. Remember that this scene is featured in the pages of Green Lantern: Blackstars # 2, which takes place in a rewritten reality and eventually returns to normal. In classic Morrison style, Superman complains about the depressing DC universe, referring to gruesome events and stories taking place alongside his Green Lantern series. But things go a step further when Superman goes on to refer to other comics … To the real contradiction of the art of the panel of a comic and its written dialogue.

Morrison decides to call the central contradiction on which comic books are inherently based, and comic book readers accept it. Even unconsciously.

The contradiction of which, as Superman himself expresses while literally pointing to the text bubbles through which the dialogue of the comic is delivered. The limitation of static art means that the comics unfold as if “the visual track was frozen and the audio was still rolling.”

Like the best examples of Morrison playing with reality and subjectivity. It’s a joke that readers can instantly understand and appreciate… before it really baffles the mind, as readers try to perceive how these rules would really work from the characters’ perspective in the real scene. It seems strange that when Superman, the first and greatest comic book superhero, decides to break the fourth wall, he presents one of the most fundamental and stunning paradoxes that comic book fans can find.

Share