Superman and Lois will show how dangerous the Man of Steel can be

Share

They have published the trailer for the new episode of Superman and Lois, the spectacular DC Comics series that can be seen on HBO Max.

The sixth season of Supergirl will have a hiatus in the middle of the season and the gap left will be filled by the series Superman and Lois. Where they show us how the man of steel You must protect the world while dealing with the responsibilities of parenting two teenage children.

How can we check Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will question some of his recent decisions while his wife Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) continues her research on Morgan edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, the series must pick up the story where Jordan (Alex Garfin) must deal with the control of his new powers and the consequences of what happened to Tag harris (Wern Lee). But they also offer a sneak peek of what’s to come for the rest of season one, including what appears to be the return of Earth-TUD22’s evil Superman, sporting that striking black suit. As Captain Luthor (Wolé Parks) comes from that world and is obsessed that this Superman who is all goodness and honor, does not turn evil.

In the trailer we can see that if Superman Chaos turns evil and destruction comes to Earth. So let’s hope they don’t dislike him too much.

Synopsis of the new episode:

On May 18, chapter 6 of the first season of Superman and Lois titled Broken Trust:

“Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play soccer. Meanwhile, the investigation of Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about Morgan edge (Adam Rayner) and that requires me to trust an unexpected ally. In the cast they also stand out Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing, Dylan walsh as General Sam Lane, Erik valdez like Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing and Wolé Parks as Captain Luthor. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin“.

Do you like the Superman and Lois series? Leave us your comments below.

Share