Superman and Deliverance star Ned Beatty dies at 83

This morning the unfortunate death of Ned Beatty is reported, a veteran Hollywood actor who was present in several classic productions that to this day are remembered with affection and respect. Through The Guardian, the representative of Beatty reports that the actor died this Sunday at the age of 83 in Los Angeles of natural causes, leaving an incredible legacy of films behind him and causing reactions of regret among users of social networks.

Do not miss: Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastián in The Little Mermaid, dies

Born in 1937 in Kentucky, Beatty He thought about becoming a priest during his adolescence, however, things changed when he was chosen to participate in a play in high school, it was then that he knew that his path was traced forever. He was involved in more than 150 film and television projects, including big screen gems like Superman: The Movie – 93%, Superman II – 89%, The Chicago Express – 88%, Power That Kills – 91%, All the President’s Men – 92%, Network Y Deliverance; this last film was the one that launched him to fame in 1972 after years working in theater.

Without a doubt, one of his most memorable roles is that of Otis, Lex Luthor’s little savvy henchman in Superman: The Movie – 93%, released in 1979 and starring Christopher Reeve; This film is, without a doubt, one of the great pillars of superhero cinema, so it is not just anything. On the other hand, Ned beatty He is often singled out for his work not in starring roles, but as a supporting actor, a personal choice in his career that he defended during an interview with The New York Times in 1977.

You may also be interested in: Lee Unkrich’s Toy Story 3, what did the critics say at its premiere?

Stars never want to throw a curveball at the audience, but my great joy is throwing curveballs. Be a star [principal] It reduces your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable part of a product and something predictable. You have to take care of yourself and nurture your fans. But I like to surprise the public, to do the unexpected.

His talents as a supporting actor earned him memorable moments in several of his most famous films, with short but powerful scenes that earned him the respect of the industry. A tireless worker, he was active for decades and racked up ambitious credits, including a single Oscar nomination as a supporting star in Network, a film in which he develops an amazing monologue of a few minutes that forever left its mark on the seventh art. He was also nominated for a two-time Emmy, Golden Globe and MTV Award.

Among the relatively recent films of Ned beatty We find In the Center of the Storm – 60%, The Killer Within Me – 55%, Rampart – 74% and Toy Story 3 – 99%; In the latter, he plays the famous antagonist Lotso, a teddy bear who at first is seen as the kind regent of the Sunnyside nursery, but over the course of the film he discovers himself as a cruel dictator who wants to keep things as he is. they like them, not trusting children after a painful abandonment by their original owner several years ago.

In 1991 he had a starring role in the film Hear my song, in which he plays the Irish tenor Josef Locke. Completely dedicated to his work as an interpreter, Ned beatty he worked into advanced years, but eventually age caught up with him. This Sunday we say goodbye to him forever, remembering his appearance in several of Hollywood’s most memorable films.

We invite you to read: Superman is going to star in a new manga in which he is going to face something unexpected