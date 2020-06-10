The arrival of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has caused Warner Bros to reconsider some decisions it had already made regarding the DCEU, so Henry Cavill was able to renew his contract to continue playing the man of steel, after the studio was said to be replacing it, so we could soon see Superman vs. Shazam at the DCEU.

After it was revealed that Cavill would remain at the DCEU, various productions have raised their hands for Superman to be part of their films, Thus, Dwayne Johnson wants the superhero to face Black Adam in the post-credit scenes of his solo movie, while John Glover wants him in the sequel to ‘Shazam!’.

It seems that the study listened to Glover, since Cavill’s great comeback as Superman could happen precisely in the Billy Batson sequel, But before these two superheroes become friends, there could be a strong showdown between them, so the Man of Steel won’t have an easy time fighting Shazam because he is susceptible to magic.

During a convention held last year, Levi revealed that he would like to face Superman in ‘Shazam! 2’. “If I could fight someone, I think it would be against Superman, I think the Captain Marvel-Superman battle that we have seen repeatedly in comics and even in cartoons would be super impressive. It would be great to have that matchup and then we realize that we are very evenly matched, because he is very susceptible to magic, and we sorted it out, so it’s like, oh my god, I have a mentor! I would love that, “Levi said.

In the comic, ‘Kingdom Come’, Billy Batson is manipulated by Lex Luthor and becomes one of the allies of the villain’s criminal ventures, so in the latest issue of the saga, Shazam and Superman face off in an epic showdown, something Levi would like to bring to the big screen and which without doubt would be liked by fans.

“I really liked Kingdom Come, although it’s a completely different situation, it shows Captain Marvel’s innocence. He’s an adult, and he still has that heart and I thought, Oh, it’s great to be able to take it in. In the end it’s a sacrificial movement and all of that inspired me more than The New 52 in many ways, “the actor finished. Hopefully the studio will listen to his words and soon we can see Superman against Shazam at the DCEU.