“Superliga was a unique opportunity to help football”

04/21/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

EFE

Fabio Paratici, football director of the Juventus Turin, said on Wednesday that his club is convinced that the Super League would have given benefits to this sport and that it was “a unique opportunity to help” the entire movement.

“We live 72 unique hours. We remain convinced that the idea was a good one. It was a unique opportunity to help the entire football pyramid, the entire structure“, He said Paratici on Italian television “DAZN” in the run-up to the Serie A match against Parma.

“Like all changes, it is necessary to assimilate them. It was also shocking when the European Cup was opened to everyone, when we changed our logo. It took a minimum of time to assimilate the change. It would have been good for soccer“he insisted.

Paratici he also did not hesitate to answer Alessandro lucarelli, director of the Parma, his rival in the league match on Wednesday, who accused the Juventine president Andrea Agnelli for not respecting the values ​​of sporting merit and also being a “lousy businessman.”

“They all talked and to talk about a topic you have to be prepared. I don’t talk about medicine with a doctor. We respect everyone’s opinions, particularly those of fans, who we miss, but I can’t consider all ideas What people give, “he said. “We respect opinions, but nobody doubted the sporting merit”, he sentenced.