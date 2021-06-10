Superliga: UEFA suspends proceedings against Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona

UEFA on Wednesday suspended its disciplinary case against rebel Super League clubs Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid, while the six Premier League clubs that tried to join the breakaway accepted a collective fine of £ 22 million (£ 31 million). of dollars). .

The three clubs that refused to give up the project of the Super league they were facing a Champions League penalty.

Barcelona, Juventus Y Real Madrid they obtained a ruling from a Spanish court in April that they could not be punished by UEFA and Switzerland-based FIFA. His case was also notified by the Madrid judge to the Court of Justice of the European Communities in Luxembourg.

“The UEFA Appellate Body has decided to suspend the proceedings until further notice,” the European football body said in a statement.

The plan to part ways with the current UEFA Champions League collapsed within 48 hours in April after English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United and City – withdrew amid backlash from their themselves fanatics and the government.

The Premier League said on Wednesday that its fines amount to around 3.6 million pounds ($ 5.1 million) per club, and that the money is invested in supporting fans, grassroots leagues and community programs. . The league called the clubs’ acceptance of the fines a “gesture of goodwill.”

“They have sincerely apologized to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA (Football Association),” the league said in a statement.

They have agreed to have 30 points deducted and a 25 million pound ($ 35 million) fine imposed if they attempt to join any similar type of largely closed competition in the future that is not part of the established structures.

