Superliga: UEFA and FIFA will not be able to adopt measures against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Juventus

If you believed that the subject of the Super league of Clubs had ended were wrong as the Swiss Ministry of Justice ruled and informed both UEFA and FIFA that they cannot retaliate or sanction him. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona Y Juventus FC.

There are still three firm cubes with their plan to carry out the Super League, although they have already given up that for now it will not be possible. However, UEFA opened a file to the clubs in question on May 25 for not leaving the Super League.

Faced with this, the Ministry of Justice of Switzerland announced in this regard, as reported by Mario Torrejón in Carrusel Deportivo de la Cadena SER.

“There is already jurisprudence, there is already a judge who has ruled on it and that judge who ruled at the time, has raised it to the Spanish Court of Justice, which in turn has done the same with the Swiss. In addition, that same judge has asked whether FIFA and UEFA are exercising a monopoly at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. If this were the case, things would change a lot, ”SER reported in a note.

That judge is called Manuel Ruiz, who is the same one who brought him to the Spanish Court of Justice and has already sent the notifications to the two football entities. UEFA and FIFA have not yet ruled on the matter.

Also read: Argentina and Bolivia anticipated a possible boycott of the players to avoid playing the Copa América