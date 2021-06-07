Superliga club sanction: UEFA, FIFA

As reported by Cadena SER, UEFA and FIFA have already been notified by the Swiss Ministry of Justice that they cannot sanction nor open a file against the founding clubs of the Superliga.

Ceferin has been insisting for weeks that these clubs are going to get what they deserve for trying to break footballBut the truth is that it seems more and more certain that the actions that the UEFA chief executive officer intends to undertake would not be protected by law.

There is already jurisprudence. This resolution has not come out only from Switzerland, but a Spanish judge also said it at the time. While waiting remains to see how this whole situation can affect both institutions, since according to the aforementioned media, the same judge would also have asked the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg if they are exercising a monopoly.

The reactions of the highest football institutions after this warning will not take long to arrive. We will also see what measures they propose for the clubs that remain in the Super League, that is, Barça, Madrid and Juventus, if they let him be, or if they close the disciplinary file opened a few weeks ago. It goes for long.