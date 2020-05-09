The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) convened believers and religious leaders from around the world for a day of fasting, prayers and supplications for the good of all humanity on Thursday, May 14, and for the end of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, responsible for COVID-19.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005548/en/

Members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) meeting with Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (Photo: AETOSWire)

The appeal is part of the Committee’s (HCHF) effort to achieve the objectives of the Document for the Human Fraternity. The invitation calls for people from all over the world to set aside differences and join in the responsibility to fight the coronavirus, the first and real enemy of humanity of this generation.

Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Committee (HCHF), declared: “The impressive response to this call for prayers from leaders and people around the world is a legitimate testimony of human solidarity and gives us hope for achieving international unity. based on the principles of human fraternity for the safety, protection and health of the entire human species. ”

He further noted that witnessing the union of the faithful through prayers and supplications for the end of the current pandemic represents the fulfillment of the dream of a universal humanitarian unit, more than ever so necessary today. “We plead with the good will, mercy and faith of our Almighty God that He will fulfill the hope of millions of believers who ask to be saved in the face of such a deadly pandemic,” he continued.

M. Bruce Lustig, senior rabbi of the Hebrew Congregation in Washington (USA) and member of the Committee (HCHF), added: “Just as we all observe how this global pandemic takes lives and livelihoods, we also realize that it reveals the best characteristics of humanity. ”

Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Monsignor and personal secretary of His Holiness, Pope Francis and member of the Committee (HCHF), said: “While we hope for a cure that can spare humanity from this devastating pandemic, our only hope is that our Almighty God will save the millions of people who are suffering around the world and help scientists and researchers find the long-awaited cure. ”

The Committee (HCHF) wishes to unite humanity in prayer on Thursday, May 14, at what will be the largest gathering of people with a single goal in mind. The event will have unprecedented press coverage through the Committee’s social media accounts. People will be able to interact with each other and share videos, photos and publications using #OrePelaHumanidade (#PrayForHumanity).

The Committee (HCHF) is an independent body of religious leaders, academic authorities and cultural personalities from around the world, dedicated to achieving the noble objectives consolidated in the Document of the Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam de Al-Azhar, during the Pope’s Apostolic Journey to the United Arab Emirates in February 2019, under the patronage of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates United.

* Source: AETOSWire

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005548/en/

Contact:

Pyramedia

Abeer Mahmoud

abeer@pyramedia.biz

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

