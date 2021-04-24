Superheroes, the desire of all streaming platforms

Apparently all streaming platforms have craved superheroes. The most popular of them have sought to produce titles related to these at any cost.

Movies or series about superheroes are the sensation of the moment and that is not a secret. However, the new normal of entertainment places streaming platforms as the queens of content distribution. The combination of both seems to be synonymous with success.

Disney +, Marvel’s treasure chest

The most shocking case of this reality is that of Disney +. The company, taking advantage of its alliance with Marvel studios, you have already made your first two plays on this crowded board. Wandavision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier were his two keynote letters.

These series did the unexpected, they brought the same cast of the highest grossing films in history to a much smaller format, which in eight and six episodes, respectively, explored characters such as Wanda, View, Falcon or Bucky, causing an unprecedented reception. This made the competition tremble.

However, the chest still has more secrets waiting to be revealed. Loki, What If…?, She-hulk Y Moon knight are some of the next series to be launched in this space.

Netflix, the queen mother of streaming, can she be dethroned?

Netflix, a pioneer in this industry, has been the most crowded platform of all, but the force of the previous one has made it tremble. This is why he would play the same game and go into the hero business.

The company obtained the rights to the comic book characters from Image, Jupiter’s Legacy, and will launch a show based on these next May. This promises to be on par with all its similar ones in the other brands.

In addition, in their catalog they still have Titans, Black lightning, Gotham and the Arrowverse full. These productions continue to be liked by many followers and make Netflix still say present.

Finally, Marvel series that are not part of the UCM that were produced by this house as Jessica jones, Daredevil, Iron fist Y Defenders, are still considered to be admired.

Amazon Prime Video, the irreverent of the group

Amazon Prime Video She seemed to be the least loved of her peers, but she has had some glimpses. And to the no surprise of many, superheroes have been their saviors. Hollywood once again imposes its brand of fevers and trends.

The Boys is for many people the best series of heroes of all. The superhumans in this show are ruthless, fake and unscrupulous beings, throwing away all the idealization around them, but this has been what has enchanted their viewers.

For their part, they have released the animation Invincible, which follows the same tone as the previous one and has revolutionized heroic cartoons.

Hulu, keep trying

Hulu He was left with some licenses to use from ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, among which stand out Runaways, of which they made a youth series, and MODOK. The latter will be a ten-episode animated show that seems to be something far from the ordinary.

HBO Max, the terror of the competition

Marvel has always had its staunch rival, Dc comics, and just as the first was in charge of putting all its meat on the spit of streaming, the second has then joined the business and sought out the best-known VOD franchise of all time, HBO, to support it.

With the economic injection of Warner Bros., prepare products such as series of Batman, Green Lanterns Corp. and possibly one of the Justice League Dark.

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon in The Batman

Who will get the reign in the end?