Supergirl star makes writing debut and publishes her first book

After succeeding for more than five years as Supergirl – 83% in The CW series of the same name, actress Melissa Benoist (Day of the Attack – 80%, Glee) is preparing to take an important step in her career, as she will debut as a writer in the fall with a new book that she co-wrote with her sister, Jessica benoist, and the author Mariko tamaki titled Haven’s Secret (via ComicBook.com).

This new Abrams Kids publication will be released to the public through Amazon on October 19 and will be the first book in a fantasy series called The Powers. Through her Instagram account, the 32-year-old actress made the news known and was excited to be able to add this new achievement to her resume.

I am so excited to share that I will be publishing my first book with my sister @jessicabenoistyoung and author Mariko Tamaki on October 19! Haven’s Secret is the first in our @abramskids mid-grade fantasy series about two sisters with extraordinary powers. Available to reserve now! Link in the biography! #HavensSecret #ThePowersSeries.

According to the Abrams website, Haven’s Secret follows Ellie McFadden, a young woman with intuitive gifts who can sense what other living things are feeling and can even talk to animals. However, she is unable to connect with her twin sister, Parker McFadden, who has kinetic gifts and can strike ground and produce heat energy, especially when angry. The sisters are unaware of the legacy they inherited from their mother until, on their thirteenth birthday, two mysterious relatives take them to an isolated farm called Haven. Ellie immediately adjusts to her new routine, but Parker has an urge: to get back to her normal life of friends and sports.

Unbeknownst to Ellie and Parker, the secrets that powerful women have kept for generations offer clues to their own magic. Uncovering Haven’s secrets is just the beginning of what the twins can do if they choose to work together to harness their gifts. But the sinister force that destroyed his mother has other plans; And if the sisters’ fragile relationship succumbs to danger, the world beyond Haven will be faced with something terrible.

Once again, Benoist will be behind two powerful female superheroes, having played Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, for six seasons on The CW series. Last fall, it was announced that the show’s sixth season, which is currently airing, would be its last and Benoist explained, in an interview, that it seemed like the right time to end, something that he will no doubt have time to devote to writing with. from his new book series.

Yes, I think we all came to this conclusion. We are very proud of all that we have been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years. It has been quite a journey: changing the networks, changing the cities where we film and changing the nights we broadcast. We’ve been through a lot on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we’re so proud of everything we’ve done and we felt like the time was right.

