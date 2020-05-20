Share

Everyone expects Supergirl’s powers to match those of her cousin Superman. But even the smartest villains never anticipated that he has a unique ability.

Considering that Supergirl is also from Krypton, one might think that she is capable of strength, super speed, heat vision, and X-ray vision. But Kara Zor-El takes fans by surprise when she reveals a power that Superman never dreamed.

Before Supergirl and Superman team up to fight the Krypton assassins, she is trying to understand the world and what it is capable of. When one considers her abilities, it’s hard to remember that before she becomes the supervillain fighter that fans love, Supergirl is still naive about the dangers of the world. So when a man named Simon Tycho willing to take advantage of Kara, he accidentally unlocks a new and unimaginable ability.

After Supergirl has a conversation with Superman about the truth of her homeworld’s destruction, she runs away from the scene believing that Kal-El is lying to her about Krypton. But he arrives at the Tycho space station and begins to learn what his lungs are capable of and much more. As she walks the space station for a minute or two, she is immediately ambushed by a horde of tiny metal butterflies that shoot heat rays from her eyes. Tycho knows that Supergirl will survive as he is familiar with Superman’s abilities.

The villain does not anticipate his unique power.

In a matter of seconds, Supergirl can raise her internal and external temperature to 1,000 degrees. This eliminates the horde of metal butterflies.

After revealing a power that Superman never dreamed of, the DC Comics superhero realizes that she is not out of the woods yet. But Tycho and his assistant unleash an ectoplasmic creature they call The Brain. So The Brain starts sucking Kara and covers her with a crystalline glue-like substance. To make sure it’s not consumed by the creature, it quickly flies out of the space station and sends The Brain into the dark.

