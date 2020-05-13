Kara Danvers is in trouble and according to what can be seen in the photos of the end of the fifth season of ‘Supergirl’, the last daughter of Krypton will have a new ally to emerge victorious.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic closed production worldwide, three of the four Arrowverse programs They are wrapping up their seasons a few episodes ahead of schedule over the next week.

This Sunday, both ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Supergirl’ reach their respective conclusions and what will be episode 19 of the girl of steel is titled ‘Kombat Immortal’.

Although it was not originally designed to be the final chapter of the season, it looks like it will be a great episode for fans, according to what can be seen in the photos of the end of the fifth season of ‘Supergirl’.

Throughout the season, former best friends Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor have been deadly enemies for the fact that Lena felt betrayed because Kara never told her her secret identity.

However, in the last episode, Lena appeared at Kara’s door and apologized for how things have gone, Realizing that her evil brother Lex has been manipulating her, they will thus seek to defeat the villain and Leviathan.

Kara is delighted to be next to Lena again instead of against him, as she has a big smile on her face in most of the images, where she appears dressed in her apartment.

In the meantime, Lex continues her malevolent machinations with Gamemnae and Rama Khan, who just returned in the previous episode.

Jesse Rath has previously promised that real life sister Meaghan Rath will return as the female Brain in this episode, also, which is directed by David Harewood.

The fifth season of ‘Supergirl’ comes to an end this Sunday, May 17 on The CW.