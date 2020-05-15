The car does not have a motor or a transmission

The price is around 74,000 euros at the current exchange rate

The Superformance MKIII-R is an aesthetically almost identical vehicle to the original Shelby Cobra that this brand sells for around 74,000 euros in exchange. Of course, at this cost we must add some unexpected extras … like the motor!

The Shelby Cobra Original is one of those vehicles that every fan of the motor world has ever dreamed of. Well, now thanks to Superformance it is now possible to get it. Or, at least, a car very similar to the original. Is named Superformance MKIII-R and it is, at least, a most curious project.

The Superformance MKIII-R It consists of the chassis, the retro-style bodywork like that of the Shelby Cobra with included led headlights, 18-inch wheels, an independent suspension in both the front and rear, shock absorbers signed by Bilstein, a limited slip differential and a braking system in which the front discs are combined with four-piston calipers while the rear ones have one. Options include six-piston brake calipers for the front area.

Inside are leather seats and a dashboard, analog watches and a three-spoke steering wheel, all with certain customization options that have not been detailed.

What about the engine or transmission? We haven’t named them … because they don’t come! It is the customer who must buy these parts separately, in such a way that the performance of each unit will depend exclusively on what each one wants – there are four engine options and two gearbox options. The unity of the images with which the Superformance MKIII-R It has a V8 with 515 horsepower and a maximum torque of 698 Newton meters. The gearbox in this case is a five-speed manual.

Unfortunately, this curious creation is not suitable for all budgets. Its price is $ 79,900, which at the current exchange rate is about 74,000 euros. Obviously to this amount you have to add what the engine and transmission cost. And what about the original Cobra license? Don’t worry, since Superformance is the only company that has permission from Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc. to do something like that.

