Superfluorescence using nanoparticle combinations

A combination of nanoparticles, the first of its kind known, has proven to have surprising properties.

A team that includes, among others, Alex Travesset, from Iowa State University in the United States, as well as Ihor Cherniukh and Maksym Kovalenko, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH), has developed a range of materials that combines two or three types of nanoparticles in structures with very specific configurations that show properties that are not present in the components separately or together if the configuration is not appropriate. One of these properties, quite striking, is superfluorescence.

In this case, the researchers have combined perovskite nanocubes (tiny crystals that possess useful electrical or optical properties) with spherical nanoparticles to form a regular, repeating structure that can be described as a superlattice. The researchers succeeded in creating supergrids of three different types, one of which exhibited superfluorescence.

This is a good example of how structure determines properties, as Travesset emphasizes.

Although the goal of this project was to advance fundamental science, the discovery that scientists have made will lead to several practical uses, such as the generation of ultra-bright quantum light, as Travesset highlights.

Recreation of the structure based on perovskite nanocubes and spherical nanoparticles. (Image: Maksym Kovalenko / Ihor Cherniukh / ETH Zürich, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)

Perovskite materials are very effective at converting sunlight into electricity. Now, with the assembly techniques tested in this project, it is possible to combine different nanoparticles to produce new materials with different properties.

