A destructive cyclone leaves 24 dead in India and Bangladesh. “We have never heard or seen anything like this. We thought we were going to die. “ Hundreds of villages were flooded due to waves that washed ashore throughout the coastal region.

A strong cyclone swept through a heavily populated area off the coast of India and Bangladesh, ripping roofs and causing waves that overcame levees and bridges. The storm left entire towns without access to clean water, electricity or communications. At least 24 people died, according to reports on Thursday.

The cyclone lost strength after making landfall Wednesday amid massive evacuation operations. Authorities warned that relief and repair work would be complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already saturated the health system.

In Bangladesh, a low-lying country, as many as 10 people died, while the Indian state of West Bengal reported 12 deaths. Two people died in the Indian state of Odisha, in the Bay of Bengal. Most of the deaths were due to fallen walls, drowning, and felled trees.

“We have never heard or seen anything like this. The windows shook, the house shook, the trees outside caught fire, while others collapsed. We thought we were going to die, ”Javed Khan, a taxi driver from Calcutta, told The Associated Press on WhatsApp.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall Wednesday afternoon in sustained winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, with maximum gusts of 190 kilometers (118 miles) per hour, the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Although the storm lost intensity on its way to Bangladesh, populous southern Bengal suffered most of the blow, with storm surges that pushed seawater up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) inland and flooding in cities like Calcutta.

The wind tore the roof off a building at a school in Howrah, a Calcutta suburb. Many coconut trees were struck by lightning and the overflowing rivers overflowed.

Heavy downpours were expected in much of the state in the coming week. The cyclone would affect wind circulation in the area, causing heat waves in other parts of the country, said India’s chief meteorologist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The damage was difficult to identify at first, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Entire islands had been cut off from the mainland like populations in the Sunderbans, one of the world’s largest mangroves.

Forests dissipate some of the storm’s energy and absorb some of the impact, K.J. Ramesh, former chief meteorologist for India.

Many century-old buildings were damaged in Calcutta, the capital of the state of West Bengal, Banerjee said.

Large areas of the large metropolis and its suburbs, which have a population of 14.1 million people, were flooded, and many roads were dotted with uprooted trees, some of which fell on buildings and parked cars.

Many places in Kolkata have been without electricity or cell phone coverage since Wednesday night. Some neighbors said they were unable to charge their cell phones and could not access emergency services.

“We faced three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants returning home and now the cyclone,” said Banerjee.

In Bangladesh there were at least a million people without electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Hundreds of villages were flooded by waves that washed ashore across the coastal region, according to the South Asian country’s Ministry of Disaster Management. Around a dozen flood protection levees were damaged, the Bangladeshi ministry added.