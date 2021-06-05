Supercatalysts to save diesel, or to prolong its agony …

The only future of diesel is to equip sophisticated and expensive systems that control its emissions. This has been the evolution that diesel has undergone in recent years, the introduction of particle filters, EGR valves, catalytic reduction systems (AdBlue), devices that make the production and marketing of a diesel engine more expensive, which hinder reliability and they can cause breakdowns, often quite expensive, but which reduce the impact of road traffic on the air quality of our cities. The next breakthrough comes under the promise of the supercatalysts, to save the diesel or, perhaps, prolong its agony.

The supercatalysts would be imposed by a much stricter regulation in the emission thresholds that, in addition, would try to maintain them in all kinds of circumstances, and throughout the entire useful life of the car

Illustration of a Mercedes-Benz emission reduction system.

What are supercatalysts? Why diesel?

Supercatalysts are anti-pollution devices that would incorporate different technologies, particulate filtering, electrical catalytic reduction and chemical catalytic reduction, to achieve that the emissions of an engine, diesel or gasoline, are minimized, in all kinds of circumstances. The supercatalysts would also have sensors that, first, would monitor a car’s emissions to adjust the performance of each emission reduction technology at all times and, second, would record those emissions to ensure that they remain stable and in legal figures throughout the entire period. life of a car, for more than 250,000 kilometers.

The Consortium for Ultra Low Vehicle Emissions (CLOVE) of the European Commission has proposed the use of devices of this type, in the course of submitting proposals to establish the Euro VII emissions standard, which is expected to be introduced in 2025. The thresholds of emissions that are being considered and, above all, the possibility of ensuring that the emissions of a car remain stable and at legal thresholds, in all circumstances, and throughout the useful life of a car, make it necessary to use these systems .

ACEA, the employers’ association of European car manufacturers, has already warned that such strict emissions regulations, which require the use of supercatalysts, It would make the commercialization of many cars unfeasible, especially the smallest ones, and significantly increase the price of all those that continue to be marketed without electrification.

Illustration of a BMW particulate filter.

Will they save diesel or prolong its agony?

Both diesel and gasoline engines will have to equip increasingly sophisticated anti-pollution systems, like the already mentioned supercatalysts. The most recent addition to gasoline engines has been that of particle filters, which for so many years were already equipped with diesel engines. But it will be the diesel that will have to equip more complex and expensive anti-pollution systems. Supercatalysts would make the product more expensive, even make many cars unviable, but they would keep diesel cars on the market.

The problem, however, is that the die is cast, for both diesel and gasoline engines. The decontamination objectives that are being considered lead us to a single destination, that of ending cars that use internal combustion engines. In 2040, in fact, only zero-emission cars will be marketed in Spain.

Illustration of Audi double dose SCR (AdBlue).

Supercatalysts would allow some diesel to be kept in the catalog for a few years. But above all they would play a further deterrent role. If a diesel is as expensive as a plug-in hybrid, a situation that in some cases is already occurring among premium manufacturers, what is the point of buying a diesel?