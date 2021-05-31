Supercatalysts: the system that will end cheap cars

What the hell is a “supercatalyst”? It is an anti-pollution system that could be essential in cars if the Euro 7 regulation is approved in the way that the Consortium for Ultra Low Vehicle Emissions (CLOVE) has formally proposed to the European Commission. This technical committee made up of engineers and technical consultants puts internal combustion in check, and does so much earlier than expected. The automotive world is going through very turbulent times, and in less than 10 years it will be nothing like the one we know today.

The ACEA, the employers’ association of European car manufacturers, has not been slow to warn of the threat that the very low emission limits proposed for Euro 7 by CLOVE pose for the survival of the internal combustion car – for the account that brings them , do not forget. They even go so far as to affirm that the anti-pollution systems necessary to comply with them are comparable, de facto, to a ban on the sale of thermal vehicles, a scenario that we would reach in four years – at least for new type approvals, there being a small air balloon for existing vehicles.

Euro 7 would leave no room for all mechanics that are not heavily electrified by 2025

When Euro 6d has not yet entered into force, it will do so in January …

Currently, homologation cycles do not require maintaining the same level of emissions throughout the life of the car. CLOVE wants to change that.

What CLOVE proposes, according to Autocar, is a strict control of all the vehicle’s emissions. We are not talking about CO2, we are talking about further restricting emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, suspended particles, in addition to monitor for the first time emissions of methane, nitrogen dioxide and ammonia, which are very residual in nature. The control of these emissions will be carried out by means of a revision of the RDE cycle, and therefore, the car must fulfill its homologation in all types of real driving circumstances.

CLOVE does not cease its effort to control the RDE cycle, since you want cars to meet your emission limits under unfavorable conditions – strong acceleration, aggressive driving, towing a caravan or cold start – and in unfavorable conditions combinations. For this, the group of engineers affirms that a “supercatalyst”, an anti-pollution device that would combine a two-liter particulate filter, an ammonia catalyst and two one-liter three-way catalysts. In diesel cars, the AdBlue SCR system should be added to the equation.

In the best of cases, the cost of making a new car will grow substantially.

To the very high cost of this device The implementation of an on-board diagnostic system is added that would allow to control telematically that the vehicle complies with the emission limits for which it was homologated. up to 250,000 km propeller life. These proposals have not yet materialized into a European standard, but in the words of ACEA, they represent the death sentence for affordable combustion cars, and the few cars with a thermal part that remain for sale after the entry into force of this “hard” Euro 7 will become more expensive.

ACEA goes further and believes that these standards require manufacturers, de facto, to abandon internal combustion as soon as possible. This tougher Euro 7 wouldn’t ban internal combustion cars, but would make its compliance so technically complicated and expensive – according to ACEA, supercatalysts will be very expensive – that manufacturers would have no other way out than to sell, almost exclusively, zero-emission vehicles. I understand the substance of the measures and their logic, but I think that this Euro 7 would not reflect the reality of the market.

It is believed that the cost of electricity will be comparable to that of thermal in 2026. But it will be because of the higher cost of the latter.

We will not achieve a fair and just transition towards zero emission mobility raising the cost of new vehicles or eliminating at a stroke almost all of the supply of combustion vehicles. We will only achieve this by making the electric car more attractive, more useful and have more advantages than the traditional car. And of course, we will only achieve this if it makes more economic sense than the combustion car, without harming those with lower incomes, depriving them of mobility options.