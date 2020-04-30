Max first introduced a trick to go faster down the Pit Lane in the category.

The Championship has detected this trick and will introduce a pit limiter

The Supercars have decided to ban a trick to overtake at the Pit-Lane that they believe Max Verstappen introduced in his virtual tournament. From now on, in the next races the drivers will have a limiter that will regulate the speed at which they can go in the pits.

The Supercars will ban the stunt that Max Verstappen introduced in the virtual tournament of the category, according to the American website Motorsport.com. This consists of manually managing the speed you go through the Pit-Lane during stops, allowing the car to go slightly faster than if there were a speed limiter.

Now the limiter will be mandatory to end this practice. Max Verstappen is believed to have been the first to use this hack in this virtual tournament when he was invited to participate in one of the virtual Championship events 15 days ago. However, it is a trick that has been used for a long time in the virtual world.

This ruse allowed the Red Bull driver to overtake Shane van Gisbergen and gain a two-second lead over Scott McLaughlin in one of his stops. Max enjoyed his virtual debut in the Supercars and participated in several fights that left his car quite touched, especially in the race with inverted grill.

This method was evident in last night’s competition, the fourth race of the Australian Supercars Virtual Championship, when McLaughlin, who was following Mark Winterbottom, was able to beat him on pit road.

At the Championship they realized it by listening to McLaughlin engineer Richard Harris, who clearly told the pilot to use that trick at the Pit Lane exit.

Next Wednesday the Supercars will celebrate their fifth appointment, in which they will race at Spa-Francorchamps and the Nürburgring. Although it is a virtual championship, from the category they have wanted to give an example of equality and fair play and will no longer allow this practice.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.