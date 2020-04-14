The motorcycle event hopes to return to action in Donington in early July

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain is slated for mid-July

The pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus has unleashed countless postponements and event cancellations. The schedules for the various motorsports disciplines are not yet final, but the latest update to the Superbike World Championship gives the Formula One Great Britain GP some hope.

This latest draft calendar of the two-wheel event has chosen the appointment of Great Britain – which takes place on the Donington Park layout – as the event marked for the return of the championship. If there are no more setbacks, the stipulated date is the first weekend of July, from July 3 to 5 specifically.

During the last few days it has been rumored that the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain could be forced to postpone it, especially in the words of the former BRDC president, Derek Warwick.

“It will be difficult for Silverstone if we cancel it. It has to be said that it doesn’t seem like we are going to be on top of all this in mid-July, so I think it will hopefully be postponed to a later date,” Derek Warwick said. , in words collected by the web portal ..net.

However, the latest update to the Superbike calendar brings some hope, as the F1 British GP is scheduled for the weekend of July 17-19 – at the Silverstone circuit of course – just two weeks after the date the British Superbike event should take place.

On the other hand, in the emergency calendar studying Formula 1 according to the German media Auto Motor und Sport there are two events throughout the month of July, among which could be the Great Prize of Great Britain.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.