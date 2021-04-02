super worm moon helped free stuck ship

Unlocking the Suez Canal had an ally in heaven 0:30

(CNN) –– A bit of heavenly good luck probably helped the engineers successfully refloat the gigantic container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week.

Sunday’s so-called super worm moon triggered a higher spring tide (or spring tide): 46 centimeters above normal on Monday, according to NASA. That tide made it easier to straighten and unblock the large vessel, the agency added.

Spring tides are a historical term for when tides “rise” during new and full moons, according to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Although there are 12 to 13 full moons in a year, between six and eight are related to a tide high enough to achieve what was done on Monday, because the moon is closer to Earth during those full moons, explained the CNN meteorologist Judson Jones.

“It is not uncommon for these tides to be 300 meters higher than other high tides during the year, when the moon is farthest from Earth,” Jones said. “There is no doubt that these high tides were part of the strategy to unblock such a massive ship,” he added.

Those six to eight full moons are called supermoons because they appear larger and brighter in the sky. March’s supermoon was the first of the year and was expected to be the fourth brightest moon of 2021.

Native tribes in the southern U.S. call the March full moon the worm moon because earthworms, the soil that worms digest, become visible as the soil melts around this time of the year. anus.

Traffic resumed in both directions of the Suez Canal overnight on Monday, after tugs spent several hours working to free the bow of the container ship Ever Given.

The successful refloating of the vessel was greeted with triumph and relief. Meanwhile, hundreds of vessels that have been trapped on the shipping route since March 23 are preparing to restart their voyages.

The challenge now is dealing with the delay and congestion of the ships, which, working day and night, could take more than three days to solve.