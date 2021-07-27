super test with all our data from the gra …

Not many cars are recognized as automotive icons and also some of their versions. The Golf GTI It has as much history as the Golf itself, to the point that perhaps nothing would have been the same without the invention of that first GTI whose acronym became the generic of a popular sportsmanship format. He created a school and soon cruel competitors emerged, each more powerful and radical, but the Golf GTI continued to bet on the most balanced sportiness of all. Only in the outgoing generation and this 8th edition, VW has developed the GTI Club Sport versions, with more performance specifications (the current 300 hp, for the 245 of the normal GTI) with which to respond to their more direct empowered rivals (the same León Cupra and now Cupra Leon -300 CV-, the Focus ST -280 CV-, the i30 N -280 CV- or the Megane RS -300 CV-), but also without leaving the technical and sporting balance of all Golf.

But it was long before, in 2003, with the farewell to the Mk4 generation of the Golf, when VW, as a tribute, struck a stroke of authority on the asphalt with the development of the Golf R32. Suddenly, the Golf rose through the ranks with a mechanical proposal, again not radical, but with higher performance and, above all, technically exquisite. That first R32 was spectacular. In its engine compartment, space had to be made to install a 6-cylinder block, specifically a symbolic 3.2 V6 closed at 15⁰ (among contemporary compacts, only the Alfa Romeo 147 GTA, another marvel, and later the BMW 1 Series, showed 6-cylinder engines), which it combined with a 4Motion all-wheel drive.

VW Golf R 2021

As if that were not enough what could represent in a compact Golf such a configuration, the R32 also marked the milestone of brand new among street cars the first automatic-sequential double-clutch gearbox (DSG). Such was the success of that pioneer Golf collection, that with the next Mk5 series a new R32 was presented as early as 2005. Thus, to this day, with every new generation Golf comes its respective R version. the 250 CV the same atmospheric block 3.2 VR6 of the Mk4. With the Mk6 (2009), the downsizing technique, which began to redefine many mechanics, proposed a new 2.0 Turbo 4-cylinder engine, less exclusive, but lighter, more compact, efficient and powerful (270 hp). And it was renamed simply R.

BENEFITS

VW Golf VIII R 320 CVAcceleration 0-100 km / h 4.54 seconds Acceleration 0-400 m 12.75 seconds Acceleration 0-1000 m 23.52 seconds Acceleration 0-120 km / h 6.12 seconds Braking 140-0 km / h 68.93 m Braking 100-0 km / h 36.35 m

Double evolution we saw in the Golf R Mk7, in 2013 with the 2.0T engine yielding 300 hp and in 2017, 310. In addition, the DSG change added one more speed, 7. Finally, this new Golf R Mk8 has received another adjusted enhancement of its 2.0 Turbo EA888 evo4 engine up to 320 HP, which reminds us again of the tranquility with which it takes things VW, thinking of that Golf R400 prototype from 2014 that showed with its 400 hp how far the 2.0 T block can be squeezed.

VW GOLF 8 R 4MOTION R-PERFORMANCE

More than how much, this time around VW seems to have put more emphasis on how to apply power to the ground. However, the 4Motion system has been possibly the most differentiating fact of the R and his undeniable advantage to make his behavior his best argument on any surface, taking advantage of all his power. The new 4Motion system with R-Performance Torque-Vectoring As always, it distributes the torque between the front and rear axles, and as a novelty, between the two rear wheels by means of a vector-type self-locking rear differential. You can send 50-100% of the torque up front, and 0-50% back. However, up to 100% of the torque going to the rear axle can be directed to the outer wheel when cornering. In this way, a certain oversteer attitude can be induced, improving agility when cornering.

CONSUMPTION

VW Golf VIII R 320 CVUrban 10.2 l / 100 km Highway 7.1 l / 100 km Medium 8.4 l / 100 km

With The different driving modes can influence the distribution of torque and even has a display mode, Drift, which under very specific conditions of grip and temperature, the Golf R could emulate a true “skidder” propulsion model (On the aggressive asphalt of the INTA and with high temperatures, we anticipate that we have not succeeded).

INTERIOR SPACE

VW Golf VIII R 320 CVFront width 142 cm Rear width 133 cm Front height 92/101 cm Rear height 96 cm Leg room 70 cm Luggage compartment 370 liters

VW GOLF 8 R, FUNNY NEUTRAL

In any case, the Golf R seems to always meet the best balance. At no time does it radicalize, nor is it hyper-reactive in steering or inducing marked oversteer. The safety it transmits is very high, so much so that it seems to be too supervised by the traction / stability control, which imposes its decisions ignoring the accelerator, quickly exiting the tightest corners when you have the feeling that its enormous motor skills are well above the engine thrust. With monolithic tread and always with quality in the pothole, you will think you can trace any problematic curve even faster the next time. By default, it always works under the moderate Comfort mode, the only mode where the 7-speed DSG disengages and for this reason alone it lends itself better to open lines (and should improve consumption), than to closed ones.

VW Golf R 2021

With the Sport mode and to a greater extent with the Race, steering, transmission, transmission and damping speed up the reactions of the Golf R, but in any case, the key, once again, is in the traction / stability control. A second level (ESC Sport) frees the electronics from so much tutelage (it takes you 5 steps to select it from the main menu of the central screen) and that is when it shows a more agile cornering attitude based on stepping on the accelerator early and hard. , with a rear that, depending on the situations, suggests a certain very controlled oversteer… that hardly asks for a counter-steering wheel, always maintaining an extraordinary balance and enormous driving ease. In addition, it has a configurable Individual mode and, as an option, with the R-Performance package, a Special mode is added that adjusts all the parameters for a set-up designed to roll on the Nurburgring circuit (the damping is softened to compensate the bumpy areas and the DSG change goes to manual, for example) and the aforementioned Drift mode (with both the permissive ESC Sport is selected), this one intended, as we said, for demonstrations in closed spaces under very specific situations of low grip, never to make it a rear wheel drive.

VW Golf R 2021

VW GOLF 8 R QUIET THRILL

I would dare to say that it is so good and balanced, that it lacks spice, in exchange for ensuring that superior efficiency on complicated and demanding routes. There are also other sensations, acoustic, that excite. The sonic imprint of its rattling exhaust or the turbo discharging pressure put soul into a spectacular engine. Perhaps because the 2.0 T is always present, it pushes with great desire from idle, accelerates with force and you see yourself gaining speed vertiginously but without a hint of abruptness, and because of the tranquility that its chassis exerts, it seems not to impact so much, although the 4.54 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h or 23.5 seconds in the 1,000 meters. The DSG gearbox is a perfect ally that works with different laws depending on the driving mode. In addition, with manual management, it does not change in the cut, back at 6,500 rpm; you are responsible for every decision, to which you react very quickly from the solidarity paddles behind the wheel. The combination is spectacular, but, once again, there is so much chassis, so much drive and so much balance, that this Golf R seems to want even more engine. And we know that the 2.0 T has its roof much higher, so much as to enter a direct battle, if VW wanted, with the stratospheric Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4 Matic +. There we leave it. Of course, that perhaps it would cease to be a balanced Golf.