Astronomers believe they have found a new baby planet “being born”.

Photo: ESO / BBC News Brasil

It would be the first time that images of this type have been captured.

Scientists were watching a young star named AB Aurigae, which is 520 light years from Earth, when they noticed a dense disk of dust and gas swirling around it.

At the bottom of this disk of dust and gas, they found a spiral structure with a “twist” near the center, a sign of a new planet being formed.

The images were captured with the VLT (acronym in English for Very Large Telescope) of the European Southern Observatory. Located in the Atacama desert, in Chile, the megatelescope, the largest in the world, is used by astronomers to study the universe.

“Thousands of exoplanets have been identified so far, but little is known about how they form. We need to look at very young systems to really capture the moment when planets form,” said Anthony Boccaletti, who led the study at the Paris Observatory, in France.

In the past, it was very difficult to capture images sharp and deep enough from these disks, in order to find the “twist” mark that evidences the birth of a planet.

The European Southern Observatory is currently building a new telescope, the ELT (Extremely Large Telescope), also in Chile. Scientists hope that ELT will allow planets to be studied in even more detail.

