It’s been over a year since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate went on sale for Nintendo Switch, and since then the title has not stopped adding new content and creating new events and tournaments for a community that is more alive than ever. And speaking of tournaments, now the next of these competitions that will take place And the truth is that it will be a competition that will face two of the most iconic characters on the consoles belonging to the Great N. This fight will not leave anyone indifferent and will mark a before and after!

Kirby and Donkey Kong will face off in the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament

As announced by the official Japanese Twitter account dedicated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the next online tournament to be held will be related to two characters more than known within the universe of the Big N, that is, Donkey Kong and Kirby. Thus, in this competition, only fighters belonging to one of the two sagas may be used, since the players must demonstrate whether the most powerful are the companions of the jumpsuit or the companions of the pink ball. As for the dates, the tournament It will start on Friday May 1 and, as usual, will last 3 days. No need to rest on your laurels to achieve the first position!

And you, have you participated in any of the online tournaments that have been held so far in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and have shown which side is the best or are you one of those who prefer to focus on offline game modes and this of the tournaments is not something that goes a lot with them? Be that as it may, there are many ways to enjoy this title!

