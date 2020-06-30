And we kick off the second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass with Min Min! Five other fighters await us between now and December 31, 2021. And as tradition dictates with a new fighter, a new update comes in this case 8.0.0 with a series of changes for many characters. Prepare yourself because it will last long.

Changes in offline modes:

Now you can fight a spirit you have again at any time. To do this, go to the Spirits menu → Collection → Inventory → Spirit List → Fight. Defeating them this way will earn you a score.The following spirits have been added to the in-game store: Master MummyMechanicaByte & BarqKid CobraHelixMax Brass

general

The following downloadable content will be available for use after your purchase: Min Min Aspirant’s Pack Ninjara Wig + suit Sea wig + suit Tina’s wig + suit Vault Boy’s mask + Vault Boy’s suit 111 Heihachi wig + suit It is not possible to convert replays into videos contain downloadable content that has not been purchased.

Changes of the fighters

Mario:Final Smash: Attack power and range have been increased.Kirby:Running Attack: Vulnerability has been reduced. Casting distance increased when hitting the enemy at the beginning of the attack. Downward mash: increased attack speed and launch distance. Forward air attack: increased the power of the second and last hit. Increased launch distance of last hit Airstrike backward: Increased launch distance when hitting at the beginning of attack Special down attack: Increased launch distance.Captain Falcon:Running Attack: Vulnerability has been reduced.Strong Attack Down: Increased launch distance.Smash Up: Increased launch distance of second hit.Side Special Attack: Increased range of attack upward when used on the ground . Launch angle adjusted when used from the ground. Casting distance reduced when used from the ground. Meteoric effect is now easier to apply when airborne.Special Down Attack: Movement speed increased. Increased casting distance when hitting the area where the most damage was done.Jigglypuff:Final Smash: The opponent will now move slower during the beginning of the attack.Ice Climber:Final Smash: The opponent will now move slower during the beginning of the attack. The speed at which the iceberg appears has been increased. It is now easier to hold onto the Pterodactyl.Sheik:Side Smash: It is easier to hit multiple times. Second hit range increased.Dr. Mario:Final Smash: increased power.Falco:Strong Down Attack: Increased attack speed. Adjusted launch angle.Smash up: Hitting multiple times is now easier. Casting distance increased. Increased hit detection time Air Neutral Attack: Increased the speed of the last hit and its range Airstrike Down: Decreased vulnerability both in the air and on landing after using this hit Lateral Special: Increased motion and speed detection when used from the ground.Marth:Smash down: increased launch distance when hitting with the tip of the sword. Air attack forward: it is now easier to hit with the tip of the sword. Air attack backwards: it is now easier to hit with the tip of the sword. Sword.Air Attack Up: Now it is easier to hit with the tip of the sword.Mewtwo:Backward Air Strike: Increased launch distance. Increased the attack range of the tip and center of the tail. Airstrike upward: increased launch distance. Downward cast: reduced vulnerability. Neutral special: increased power when not loaded. This attack speed has been increased and vulnerability reduced. Upward Special: Vulnerability when landing after using this attack has been reduced.Meta Knight:Neutral Air Attack: Increased attack range. Forward Air Attack: Reduced vulnerability. Hitting is now easier to hit multiple times.Air Attack Backwards: Hitting is now easier to hit multiple times.Neutral Special Attack: increased hit detection time for the part that deals more damage.Special Up Attack: Now it is easier to hit several times. The launch angle of the first attack has been adjusted. Second attack range increased.Pit:Strong Down Attack: Adjusted launch angle. Reduced launch distance Smash up: Increased launch distance of last hit Smash down: Adjusted launch angle of first hit Airstrike up: Increased launch distance Adjusted launch angle. Last hit distance increased. Reduced vulnerability.Attack when rising from the ground: the vulnerability of the attack has been adjusted to that of other fighters.Special attack down: reduced vulnerability.Shadow Pit:Strong Down Attack: Adjusted launch angle. Reduced launch distance Smash up: Increased launch distance of last hit Smash down: Adjusted launch angle of first hit Airstrike up: Increased launch distance Adjusted launch angle. Last hit distance increased. Reduced vulnerability.Attack when rising from the ground: The vulnerability of the attack has been adjusted to that of other fighters.Samus Zero:Final Smash: increased detection time of last hitIke:Running Attack: Increased launch distance Strong Down Attack: decreased launch distance Airborne Neutral Attack: increased launch distance Reduced range of attack where less damage is done. Forward Air Attack: reduced vulnerability. Its damage has been increased but the casting distance is maintained. Special attack upwards: now it is not possible to neutralize the first attack upwards. The launch distance has been increased and the launch angle of the last hit has been adjusted.Ivysaur:Basic Moves: Vulnerability when falling back and forth has been adjusted.Diddy Kong:Running Attack: It is easier to hit multiple times. Increased last hit attack range Side Strong Attack: increased attack range near hands. Adjusted launch angle. Increased detection time of weak attack hit.Smash down: increased attack speed. Increased the detection time of the second strike hit. Forward air attack: increased attack range at the beginning of the movement. Special down attack: increased the time until the banana can be thrown after it has already been thrown once .Sonic:Final Smash: The opponent will now move slower during the beginning of the attack. Attack range increased when starting Final Smash.King Dedede:Strong Attack Up: Increased Power and Casting Distance Strong Attack Down: Adjusted launch angle Air Forward Attack: Increased launch distance Air Attack Up: Increased the launch distance of the last hit. Neutral Special Attack: Increased speed to start inhaling. Increased ground clearance where other fighters can be inhaled.Olimar:Final Smash: Increased the area where the explosion deals more damage. Increased the power of the explosion.Villager:Neutral Attack: Now it’s easier to hit multiple times. Strong Attack Up: Now it’s easier to hit multiple times. Villager’s arm and head are now invincible for the duration of the attack Smash up: increased rocket damage and launch distance Airstrike up: increased launch distance Airstrike down: increased speed Attack Down Special: Vulnerability after planting seed reduced. Reduced vulnerability to watering. Increased casting distance when attacking with ax. Damage against shields increased when using the ax.Megaman:Basic Moves: Vulnerability when falling back and forth has been adjusted.Wii Fit Trainer:Strong Down Attack: Adjusted the angle of movement Smash Up: Increased attack speed Smash Down: Reduced vulnerability Air Strike Forward: Reduced vulnerability in the air and on landing after using the attack Special Attack Neutral: Increased casting distance Final Smash: Increased range and casting distance for the giant silhouette coming out at the end.Wake and Flash:Final Smash: increased its power. Reduced the distance at which the opponent can move after being hit multiple times. Increased launch distance of last hit.Little Mac:Basic Moves: Vulnerability when falling has been adjusted to match the rest of the characters.Attack when rising from the ground: The vulnerability of the attack has been adjusted to that of the other fighters.Palutena:Final Smash: Reduced the time enemies are slowed down at the beginning of the attack. Black hole absorption range reduced.PAC-MAN:Basic Moves: Falling vulnerability has been adjusted to match the rest of the charactersDuck Hunt duo:Basic Moves: Falling vulnerability has been adjusted to match the rest of the charactersCorrin:Side Smash: Increased attack tip damage and range. Hitting a shield will take longer for the opponent to remove the shield. Forward Air Attack: Damage has been increased but the launch distance is maintained. Back Air Attack: Increased damage and launch distance when hitting with the beginning Attack: Airstrike Up: Increased launch power and range. Special Lateral Attack: Reduced vulnerability of spear attack. Increased the launch distance of the kick when hitting at the beginning of the attack. Reduced vulnerability when jumping after leaving the spear stuck.Bayonetta:Third Strong Side Attack: Reduced Vulnerability. Strong Up Attack: Increased Movement Speed. Hitting multiple times is now easier. Increased range of last attack. Increased detection time of last attack. Side mash: Increased casting distance and movement detection time. Side special attack: Reduced vulnerability when used on the ground. Vulnerability reduced when kicking upwards Special attack upwards: reduced the distance at which the opponent can move after being hit multiple times Final Smash: reduced the launch distance and adjusted the launch angle of the fighters who they do not automatically die after Gomorrah’s last attack.Ridley:Down Special Attack: increased damage when hitting with the tip of the tail.King K. Rool:Running Attack: Increased casting distance. Increased attack detection time for the area that deals the most damage.Smash up: increased power and its launch distance.Reverse launch: adjusted the launch angle.Side special attack: now it is more difficult for the opponent to Cut the attack while launching the crown. Others: Increased the durability of the belly shield.Cinnamon:Running Attack: Increased attack speed.Strong Attack Up: Reduced vulnerability.Smash Up: Increased speedAir Attack Up: Increased launch distanceAir Attack Down: Increased launch distanceIncineroar:Smash Up Attack: Increased throwing distance. Grips: Increased speed when grabbing, grabbing on the run and grabbing when turning. Launch Forward: Increased casting distance. Lateral Special Attack: Increased grip speed. Increased casting distance when hitting with the Lariat. Special Attack down: reduced vulnerability. Increased hitting power when this move succeeds.Piranha Plant:Strong Up Attack: Adjusted launch angle and increased attack speed Down Smash: Increased attack speed Forward Air Attack: Increased attack speed Backward Air Attack: Increased attack speed Upward Air: Increased power and casting distance.Hero:Down Special: It is now easier to hit multiple times with Kaboom.Banjo and Kazaooie:Attack when hanging from an edge: increased attack range.Terry:Final Smash: increased casting distance.

And that these are all the changes of this update 8.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Have your characters greatly improved?

