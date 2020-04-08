It’s been over a year since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate went on sale for Nintendo Switch, and since then the title has not stopped adding new content and creating new events and tournaments for a community that is more alive than ever. And speaking of tournaments, now the next of these competitions that will take place And the truth is that it will be charged with a certain nostalgia, since it will transport us to the era in which the hybrid console of the Great N was not even in the minds of its creators.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl stars in next Ultimate tournament

【ト ー ナ メ ン ト イ ベ ン ト】

10.04 (金) か ら 3 日間, 「我 ら, ス マ ブ ラ X か ら 参 戦!」 を 開 催! ス マ ブ ラ X か ら 参 戦 し た フ ァ イ タ ー 限定 の ト ー ナ メ ン ト で, ス テ ー ジ や 出現 ア イ テ ム も ス マ ブ ラ X を 再現 し ま す. リ ミ ッ ト を 超 え た 大乱 闘 、 こ こ に 見 参 !!# ス マ ブ ラ SP pic.twitter.com/TeLb2dfwyE – 大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ 【ス マ ブ ラ 公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) April 8, 2020

As announced by the official Japanese Twitter account dedicated to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the next online tournament to be held will be related to his Nintendo Wii brother, that is, with Brawl. Thus, in this competition only the fighters who were present in said Wii title will be able to be used, the objects that will appear will be simply those that we could already use at the time and even the scenarios can not be other than those that we saw in that title. As for the dates, the tournament will start on Friday April 10 and, as usual, will last 3 days. No need to rest on your laurels to achieve the first position!

