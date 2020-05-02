Prime Video from Amazon.“data-reactid =” 13 “> It is available on Prime Video from Amazon.

And the fact is that the stoves of the network are on fire after Isabel Díaz Ayuso strongly advocate menus from Telepizza, Rodilla and Viena Chaplains who have been offering more than 11,500 children from families entitled to a dining scholarship for more than a month for receiving the Minimum Insertion Income (RMI). "Mediterranean salad, chicken pops, children's chicken burger … and another day pizza", are the ingredients of the menus that she defended in response to criticism during her appearance in the plenary session of the Madrid Assembly.

11,500 children in Madrid have been eating trash for 46 days for a scam by Díaz Ayuso with Telepizza. Today the president of the Community of Madrid has defended it: "Children like pizza. Perhaps they prefer the children's menu in Venezuela, that is, nothing." Disgusting.

– Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 29, 2020

However, those same menus have been denounced by Facua (Consumers in Action) who has been asking for weeks "healthier alternatives" so that the little ones can have access to a diet "rich and varied" to help them "prevent health related problems in the future", while Fapa (Federation of the Community of Madrid of Associations of Parents of the Student Francisco Giner de los Ríos) filed an administrative complaint with the Ministry of Education, with Health and another complaint to the Ombudsman, denouncing that "its durability over time causes malnutrition, reluctance and affects the emotional state."

The impact was tremendous. Morgan Spurlock received the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Festival and received an Oscar nomination, while the documentary was one of the most common topics of conversation among those interested in nutritional issues or moviegoers in general. And it still manages to generate debate. Take the test to include your title in a conversation and you will surely see that someone has something to say about it.

Following the media success of the experiment, McDonald’s removed the maximized options from its menu, although the company denied that the decision was related to the documentary.

It is true that Super size me is not the best documentary in history, there is even another much better documented experiment in the Oscar Icarus from Netflix (which deals with doping in cycling), but if you haven't seen it yet, I recommend you give it a try. Of course, if you are a fan of junk food, be prepared to question your habits.

