Super-resistant bacteria from sewage plants threaten global health

On Earth we find pathogens of all kinds: viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa that infect humans, animals or plants. In recent decades, science has warned that certain microorganisms they are converting in superpathogens or superbugs, individuals capable of resisting antimicrobial and cause deadly infections. It is a real and emerging threat to global health.

Where are these superpathogens and where are they spread? This week, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from CREAF, sign an article in the National Science Review magazine in which they warn that sewage treatment plants that work with environmental biotechnologies (the vast majority), are the source of superpathogens to which more attention must be paid.

The covid-19 pandemic has already demonstrated how viruses are spread and detected in wastewater treatment systems, but little has been done to eliminate the health threat of superpathogens.

“The covid-19 pandemic has already demonstrated how viruses are spread and detected in wastewater treatment systems, but little has been done to eliminate the health threat of superpathogens,” he says. Josep Penuelas, CREAF researcher. “Doing so requires understanding that there is only one health, because human, animal and ecosystem health are interconnected, and that there is a microbial cycle between the environment, animals and human beings,” he adds.

Superbug incubators

Wastewater treatment plants powered by environmental technologies (called EBTs) use microbes to degrade pollutants economically. According to the new work, EBTs are valuable for purifying sewage waterBut they also carry risks because they are incubators for pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes, making them hotspots for superpathogens.

“Microbes use strategies to survive contaminants that are very similar to those they use to resist antimicrobials,” says Peñuelas. “For this reason, during the long-term operation of these treatment plants, pathogens multiply, exchange genes and evolve to resist and survive the multiple pollutants in these waters, which unfortunately also leads them to increase their resistance to drugs. antimicrobials, ”he continues.

Superpathogens from water treatment plants can be transferred to humans mainly through accidental contact

Superpathogens from water treatment plants can be transferred to humans mainly through the accidental contact with the reclaimed water (the one that leaves the plant already treated) and with the bioaerosols (water microparticles that pass into the air due to bubbles and the movement of the water itself).

It is also possible through the contaminated food by effluents from treatment plants that irrigate farmland. In this sense, the researchers call for a close collaboration between the research community, industry and the government to reduce these possibilities of contact and reduce the threat to global health. “Know yourself and know your enemy to avoid being defeated, our Chinese collaborators tell us,” adds Peñuelas.

Scientific recommendations

In the article the international team reflects on various options to reduce these risks. First, better understand how superpathogens evolve in EBT treatment plants on a global scale, research and monitor which superpathogens emit EBTs, and track their fates in various settings.

Definitely, investigate in order to inform the public which contaminated environments and products to avoid, and more importantly, to help governments to adequately monitor the EBT industry. In this sense, the authors call on governments to recognize the threat to public health posed by superpathogens from treatment plants. A necessary recognition to begin to guide the public, supervise the industry (establish stricter standards that limit the microbial pathogens that a water treatment plant can emit) and support research.

Microbes can spread around the world en masse due to human activities, requiring all countries to act together to defeat superpathogens

Another recommendation involves implementing substitute or complementary technologies to the current ones to disinfect these waters, which not only eliminate carbohydrates and traditional nutrients, but also eliminate superpathogens. For example, the vermifiltration macrophyte-assisted, which can effectively treat wastewater as worms can consume and kill pathogens. Or implement sustainable disinfection processes, for example eBeam and nanobubble technologies. On the one hand, eBeam technology uses electron beams for disinfection and degradation of pollutants, on the other hand, nanobubble technology uses tiny bubbles without chemicals to degrade pollutants and inactivate pathogens.

Humans are connecting the planet, and microbes can spread across the world en masse due to human activities, requiring all countries to act together to defeat superpathogens. Low-income countries lack the funds to build wastewater treatment plants with new but expensive technologies.

Therefore, experts propose the use of profitable EBTs in these countries, such as vermifiltration. High-income countries, on the other hand, have complete wastewater treatment systems, but could better complement their current EBT with sustainable disinfections such as eBeam and nanobubble technologies. The intergovernmental cooperation, for example, by financial help and technology from high-income to low-income countries is crucial to preventing global pandemics. In addition, high-income countries also need to strengthen the training of scientific and engineering personnel from low-income countries to protect the environment.

