The construction of the amusement park dedicated to Super Mario and the Nintendo characters is progressing at a good pace.

2020 was the year chosen for the premiere of Super Nintendo World, the Big N amusement park dedicated toSuper Marioand the favorite characters of the Great N. And despite the current situation, it seems thatits construction continues smooth sailingand under full sail, as anew imagerecently taken from the air.

This morning, a Japanese Nintendo fan, known as Imaiko02 on Instagram, posteda photo area of ​​the Universal Studios campusin Japan, where the construction of the Japanese headquarters ofSuper nintendo world. And the truth is that the park seems to be very advanced in construction, withenough attractions and decorations already arrangedby the time its opening takes place this year.

De hecho, en la foto se pueden apreciar ya castillos y tuberas, plataformas elevadas que ms tarde se convertirn en championes gigantes, Plantas Piraa por doquier y lo que parece ser un recorrido por unas vas a lomos de Yoshis de colores. Por supuesto, tambin hay algunas plataformas y bloques todava en construccin, con sus andamios ya dispuestos, aunque parece que ya no le queda mucho a Super Nintendo World para terminar con sus obras.

Algo normal si tenemos en cuenta que, en un principio, el parque se iba a estrenar este verano con la apertura de los Juegos Olmpicos de Tokio, aunque por ahora sus fechas son una incgnita. Lo que est claro es que no querr perderse el 35 aniversario de Super Mario, donde hace unos meses, varias fuentes aseguraron que Nintendo prepara los anuncios de Super Mario Galaxy para Switch con numerosos remakes y remasters ms. Y de hecho, la primera de sus afirmaciones ya es una realidad, Paper Mario: The Origami King, que llegar a las tiendas en julio.

