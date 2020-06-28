Who has never dreamed of being in the Mushroom Kingdom? Or tour the Hyrule countryside? Or take a run at Mario Kart in real life? It’s a great dream, right? Well, this can all come true thanks to Super Nintendo World, the Big N theme park that will be inside the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka city. Little by little we are seeing photos or videos of how the works of this impressive theme park are progressing, and the truth is that things are painting very, very well.

Super Nintendo World will not open its doors this summer

The opening of Super Nintendo World was scheduled for the summer of this year, so that those attending the Tokyo Olympics could visit the park, although as we all know, due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the Olympic Games have delayed to 2021. This time, also due to the pandemic, the opening of Super Nintendo World is also delayed And it won’t open to the public this summer as planned. This has been reported by Universal Studios Japan itself and its opening is scheduled for autumn, although depending on how the pandemic evolves, it could be delayed until 2021, according to the Japanese media Nikkei.

