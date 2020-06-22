Who says that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is not the greatest crossover in the world of video games, lies. And who was going to tell us that we would see such disparate characters as Mario, Sonic, Pac-Man, Cloud or Ruy, among others, fighting among themselves and slapping each other. As we already know, this title is constantly being renewed thanks to the inclusion of different new characters to the roster of fighters. Today we have met from the hand of Sakurai himself the new fighter who will not give her ARM to twist in the ring. This is Min Min from the video game also fighting ARMS. The presentation has taken place from the hall of Sakurai himself, where he has taught us the movements of Min Min, as well as the inclusion of new costumes for Mii fighters or what some of the amiibo that will be coming will be like.

Min Min already has her official fighter illustration

As is typical, every time a new fighter joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, he receives a official illustration, thus giving its welcome to this extensive club. It has been the official ARMS account where this illustration has been uploaded, being able to see the protagonist surrounded by several fighters eating ramen, and in the background, Puñejandro and Springman observing what happens inside the restaurant.

バ ネ バ ネ！

つ い に！ 『大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ SPECIAL』 に 参 戦 す る ARMS フ ァ イ タ か さ れ ま し た。

な み い る ​​フ ァ イ タ ー た ち の 中 で 大乱 闘 へ の 招待 状 を 手 に し た の は 、 ミ ェ ン ミ ェ ン！

愛 す る 麺 天 飯 食堂 の 、 そ し て ARMS の 看板 娘 と し て 、 頑 張 っ て く だ さ ー い！ # ス マ ブ ラ SP pic.twitter.com/z8XrAlDUPc – ARMS （ア ー ム ズ） (@ARMS_Cobutter) June 22, 2020

As you can see, the illustration is in line with those that already came out for the fighting game where Min Min comes from. And you, did you like the illustration and the inclusion of Min Min? We found it lovely!

