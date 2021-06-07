‘Super Mario Bros’ has an extended version

‘Super Mario Bros‘resurfaces with an extended version thanks to fans of the film.Garrett gilchrist has been in command of the assembly process. ‘Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut (VHS Extended Rough Cut 1.0)‘includes 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

‘Super Mario Bros‘(Annabel Jankel, Rocky Morton, 1993) hit the billboard to set a pattern that has rarely been broken: video game adaptations don’t work well.

Bob Hoskins Y John leguizamo they starred in this impossible story of mushrooms, dinosaurs and princesses that took us to a dystopian hidden city while something similar to a plot was happening. The shoot was a disaster Annabel jankel Y Rocky morton were marked by the industry for life and Shigeru Miyamoto, the plumber’s father, still has nightmares. The current leads us to speak of absolute disaster, and that’s how those who encountered that madness think when they had already abandoned their childhood but, for those born after 1980, the story is VERY different …

Fans of Super Mario Bros. The Movie Archive, a forum for friends of this succulent masterpiece from the fungi kingdom, have found never-before-seen footage from the film in an old VHS copy of editing scraps. As heroes that they are, they have contacted Garrett gilchrist, who has made his magic with the eternal ‘The thief of Baghdad‘(Richard Williams, 1993), and they have achieved a version with 20 extra minutes to which they have titled’Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut (VHS Extended Rough Cut 1.0)‘.

His intention is to make this assembly official and achieve a restoration in conditions, but it seems difficult for the large companies involved to facilitate this work.

While this is happening, let’s remember the worst and most wonderful translation of a video game character ever seen in a movie. Yeah, the guy with the guitar and the bangs is poor Toad. Do you want to know whose fault it is? It’s from the evil and cruel King Koopa.

