Many years ago, specifically in 1959, the Fortune media published a list titled “The 100 Best Designs” to date. This listing was made by Jay Doblin, director of the Design Institute at the prestigious Illinois Institute of Technology. Last 2019, to celebrate that no less than 60 years had passed since that famous list, the same medium, Fortune once again allied with the Illinois Institute of Technology and led this time by Denis Weil, launched another similar list, this time with “The 100 Best Designs of the Modern Era”. And you may ask yourself, what kind of news is this on a website about Nintendo? Well, very simple, because two great designs from the Big N have made their way onto this prestigious list.

Pokémon and Super Mario join the best designs of the modern era

How could it be less, Super Mario It is listed in position number 44 of this list, and the franchise Pokemon at number 67. For reasons of weight, these two designs are in this list, where there are also devices such as Google, iPhone (this being number 1), Netflix or the legendary Walkman, among many others. It should be noted that in this list there is no other design that belongs to the world of video games, so the design of a Nintendo console obviously does not appear, something that is strange to us, since designs such as the Billy Ikea.

