Super Mario 64 becomes the most expensive video game in history

The retro video game auction market is in luck. In the last few hours, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has become the most expensive video game in history, after being auctioned online for a millionaire figure. The cartridge for Nintendo 64, in perfect condition, sold for a whopping $ 1,560,000.

In this way, Super Mario 64 surpassed The Legend of Zelda as the game auctioned for the largest amount of money of all time. The NES copy of Zelda had sold for $ 870,000 on Friday, at an online event also held by Heritage Auctions.

The auction house shared a video in which you can see the spectacular bid to keep the legendary game for N64. The clip shows how the bids for the copy of Super Mario 64 increase rapidly from US $ 260 thousand, to well exceed one million dollars.

In this way, the Nintendo video game continues to make history just over 25 years after its launch on the market. Logically, the buyer of this copy of Super Mario 64 is unknown, but it is easy to assume that it is not a novice collector.

‘Super Mario 64’, continues to make history

If you are wondering how it is possible for someone to pay more than $ 1 million for a video game, there is something you must not forget. Super Mario 64 is the most successful Nintendo 64 game ever, and was the first to feature 3D gameplay. It also introduced elements that later became standards for titles of this type; Such was the case with the dynamic camera system, which gave players great freedom.

In the case of the auctioned stamped copy, received a 9.8 A ++ rating from WataGames, a recognized company dedicated to certify and classify collectible video games.

It is worth noting that the copy of Super Mario 64 sold in the last few hours far exceeded previous titles of the franchise that were also auctioned. In November 2020, a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $ 156,000; Last April, a Super Mario Bros. cartridge was sold for $ 660,000.

Surely this type of news makes Nintendo inflate the chest. No matter how old they are, their classic games continue to be a money-making machine.

Also in Ezanime.net