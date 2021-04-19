Super League: Liverpool FC fans protest against their club

In an act of protest, fans of the Liverpool FC showed their disagreement and rejected the idea that the red team was part of the new and controversial European Super League, a league that directly challenges the Champions League and could cause the team to be disaffiliated from the English Premier Leagueay all the competitions endorsed by the UEFA and FIFA.

A group of Reds fans demonstrated on the outskirts of the Anfield stadium, leaving banners with messages against the position of the red team’s board, assuring that they were ashamed that their team agreed to the creation of this league .

“RIP Liverpool FC (1892-2021)” or “Shame on you” (I am ashamed of you), was read in the messages of the Reds fans.

UEFA has already announced that the teams and players that participate in this Super League will not have the right to play national and international competitions endorsed by both bodies, including tournaments with national teams.

A large number of fans from different clubs in Europe have expressed their rejection of the creation of this new competition.

