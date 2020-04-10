Chia is a seed native to southern Mexico and Central America and its consumption has become fashionable in dietary regimes to lose weight.

In addition to having vitamins and minerals, it provides energy, increases muscle fat and eliminates those urge to “peck” all the time.

It has no flavor, so incorporating it into the children’s diet to provide them with their miraculous nutrients is highly recommended.

It is one of the vegetable species with the highest concentration of omega 3 alpha-linolenic fatty acid known in the world and is cultivated to take advantage of its seeds, which you can incorporate, for example, in a delicious yogurt.

But be careful, its consumption in excess is not good for your health and causes a series of terrible physical disorders.

Among other properties, chia absorbs water from the body, so exceeding its daily consumption can dehydrate the patient and hinder the normal functioning of the intestines.

Diabetic patients should consult a doctor before taking it because it also lowers sugar levels in the body, which, mixed with medications, can cause decompensation and shock.

The recommended dose by specialists is 2 grams, or three tablespoons of chia a day. In children older than two years, it should not exceed five grams per day.

