In case you did not know, there is a delicious lasagna recipe where you do not need the oven at all. What is the result? A delicious meal full of nutrients and a lot of flavor. You can’t miss it!

April 25, 20207: 59 p.m.

For many years we have believed that to prepare a perfect and very tasty lasagna, it was necessary to have an oven of considerable size, but our beloved Italy responds to this that it is not at all necessary, that is why we have brought you their delicious recipe below .

Delicious lasagna recipe.No oven!

Ingredients:

Water.

A good handful of salt.

Lasagne pasta.

Bacon.

2 onions, diced.

Diced carrot and celery.

1/2 kilo of ground pork and 1/2 kilo of ground beef.

Pepper.

Crushed tomato and tomato sauce.

Sugar.

A small teaspoon of dried oregano

Half a small teaspoon of dried rosemary.

A small teaspoon of fresh parsley.

Half a glass of milk.

Mozzarella cheese.

Preparation:

To start fill a pot with plenty of water, when it has reached its maximum boiling point it proceeds to throw a good handful of salt, almost instantly you add the lasagna paste, which you must constantly stir so that it does not paste. This is done for 5 or 7 minutes.

Then remove them and place them on absorbent paper to dry, while this occurs, proceed to prepare the filling, to start in a pan without any oil the bacon cut into cubes, when it has been cooked for 2 minutes remove it.

Then put the pan again (with the fat that the bacon released) on the fire, proceed to add the onion, carrot, celery, a little salt and a little pepper, you have to go stirring all these ingredients for at minus 10 minutes.

After this time, add both meats in the pan together with a pinch of salt and pepper, stir once more until it is fully cooked, when this has passed add the crushed tomatoes along with a piece of sugar to lower their acidity.

Let all this mixture cook for 10 more minutes over low heat, then begin to add the oregano, rosemary, parsley, the glass of milk and the bacon, stir once more so that all the ingredients are integrated together.

After this, take another frying pan and start spreading a generous tablespoon of tomato sauce on it, then start adding the lasagna paste and on them you will be placing several tablespoons of the mixture you just prepared, you must spread it, and then add several mozzarella cheese pulates.

Then add a layer of lasagna pasta again, and once again begin repeating the previous process, until completing three floors, ending with a layer of the mixture. At the end take this frying pan to very low heat Do not forget to cover it! Then wait just 5 minutes and you can gobble up your delicious Lasagna without oven!

