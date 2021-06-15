super discount if you take two Echo devices

Those who like to do their homework in advance so as not to rush to the last day will feel especially comfortable with these Amazon Mexico offers, since the giant has decided to advance its Prime Day offers by lowering the price of several of its offers. Echo devices.

Do you want to start using Alexa in every corner of the house? Well, pay attention to these prices.

Amazon has decided to launch an interesting promotion on several of its Echos so that you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Day without having to wait for Prime Day (which as you well know will be held the next 21 and 22 and June).

The selected products are the Echo Dot fourth generation and the Echo Show 8 of the first generation, and both will be able to benefit from a special promotion that will apply a succulent discount when we buy 2 units.

Do I need two Echos at home?

Amazon Echo Show. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The idea of ​​having two smart assistants at home may sound a bit strange to you, but the truth is that when you introduce Alexa at home, it is very difficult not to depend on it. For that reason, it is very common for users to have more than one device at home, since this way you can invoke the assistant from anywhere.

In addition, you should not forget that all Echo speakers can work at the same time as a centralized music speaker, so you can listen to your favorite music in every corner of the house. So what if you could buy two devices at the best price? Well that’s what Amazon is offering.

Amazon Echo Dot at almost half the price

Echo Dot. Photo: amazon.com.mx

On the one hand, we have the Amazon Fourth generation Echo Dot, a speaker that modified its shapes to adopt a quite striking spherical style that you can place anywhere in your home.

It has quite a good power with which to be able to listen to music comfortably at home, although if what you are looking for are powerful sounds, you should go for its older brother, the Echo.

Read more

At the moment Amazon offers two Echo Dots for $ 1,598 pesos, which means that each one comes out for $ 799 pesos, which is a discount of almost 50% compared to the usual price of $ 1,500 pesos. Sounds good right?

To get the offer, you will have to add the code ECHODOT2PK at the final moment of making the purchase, just when arriving at the payment method.

Amazon Echo Show. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Amazon Echo Show 8

Alexa has grown over time, and its functions span all kinds of contexts. Therefore, having a screen helps a lot to interact better with Alexa, and that is exactly what the Echo Show 8, which with an 8-inch screen will allow us to watch videos, review our reminders or use it as a photo frame when we are not requesting the help of Alexa.

On this occasion, Amazon offers two Echo Show 8s for $ 3,998 pesos, which means that each one will cost you $ 1,999 pesos, 33% less than its usual price of $ 2,999 pesos.

To get the offer, you will have to add the code ECHOSHOW82PK at the final moment of making the purchase, just when you reach the payment method.

