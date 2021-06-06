SUPER cover, June 6 – Superdeporte

The situation of Gayà, who went to the European Championship without renewing, enter a delicate moment. Valencia CF wants to guarantee Bordalás the continuity of two ‘pillars’ such as Carlos Soler or the full-back himself, although the instability of the Meriton project makes him plant his future.

And it is that Barça has reactivated interest in the captain, an indisputable absolute international with only 26 years. With the arrival of Mateu Alemany, who knows Pedreguer very well, Barça’s interest could crystallize in the form of an offer. Valencia CF needs to sell and Barça, knowing how Meriton negotiates, will start low. ‘Captain, don’t pack!’ is the cover of SUPER for this Sunday, June 6.

