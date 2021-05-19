Super blood moon and lunar eclipse, the great celestial spectacle that can be seen in the United States

Astronomy experts have described it as “The heavenly show of the year.” The next Wednesday May 26, America’s night sky will be decked out with a super blood moon and also with a total lunar eclipse, 2 natural phenomena that will occur just a couple of hours apart.

In chronological order, the so-called supermoon will be seen first and it will be during the hours before sunrise when the lunar eclipse occurs.

According to what was published by the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it will be the states that are in the western United States that will have a better view of the eclipse, while those in the center will be able to glimpse a partial lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, those who will not be able to enjoy this spectacle much will be the states that are located on the east coast, while in Hawaii there will be a great view of the eclipse occurring high in the sky in the middle of the night.

You will not need any special objects to see both phenomena, although the use of binoculars or a telescope will help to appreciate it better.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the full Moon and the Sun. The Earth’s shadow covers the Moon, which is often red, hence the nickname “blood moon.”

Also, the Moon looks a bit larger than normal due to its closeness to our planet. As NASA explains, as the orbit of our natural satellite does not have a perfect circular shape, this sometimes makes it closer to Earth.

Supermoons are also estimated to appear 7% larger and 15% brighter on average than a typical full moon.

This will be the second and last Supermoon that we will see in 2021.

