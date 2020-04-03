Throughout the month of March, the collaborative OMV SUOP introduced several news in your rate catalog. First, we saw it cut its fiber and mobile bundles in half for new customers, then decided to double-upgrade one of its most affordable mobile rates, and lastly, doubled the gigabytes of its extra data bonuses to meet the coronavirus crisis.

Well, it seems that the month of April also begins with news for the operator, who has just announced the possibility of hiring additional lines in those rates that include fiber and mobile, that is, the convergent ones. And what is even better: with a 50% discount.

Four additional lines maximum

Although most operators have offered this option for a long time, it is now when SUOP has added the possibility that its customers with fiber and mobile plans They can add new mobile lines at half the price.

Currently, customers can only contract up to a maximum of four additional lines with 3GB and unlimited calls for 3.99 euros per month, a rate whose usual price amounts to 7.99 euros per month. In addition, from the collaborative mobile operator they hide that it is not a one-off promotion, but rather that we are facing a permanent discount whenever a convergent SUOP rate is contracted.

Another important point is that those who have a convergent plan and more mobile lines contracted with SUOP, can change those lines at the rate with 3 GB and unlimited minutes to also enjoy this 50% discount. If they have not yet contracted any additional line, they can do so through the client area.

More information | SUOP

Share



SUOP already allows contracting additional lines at half price in the converged fiber and mobile plans