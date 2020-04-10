The semifinals of NBA 2K Players Tournament played this Saturday are plagued by players from the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Namely Devin Booker and Montrezl Harrell on the one hand and Deandre Ayton and Patrick Beverley on the other. The winners of both duels will play the grand finale of the tournament that is broadcasting live on ESPN.

Booker beat Rui Hachimura 71-55 and Harrell did the same against Derrick Jones Jr. 71-66. Ayton defeated Trae Young in an exciting duel that ended 73-66 and Beverley defeated Andre Drummond (69-62).

